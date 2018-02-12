8 Stocks To Watch For February 12, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion before the opening bell. Restaurant Brands shares rose 0.14 percent to close at $56.51 on Friday.

Analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $4.97 billion after the closing bell. Molina Healthcare shares gained 0.58 percent to close at $78.44 on Friday.

Before the markets open, First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion. First Data shares slipped 0.44 percent to close at $15.83 on Friday.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) disclosed a mixed stock offering. However, terms of the offering were not disclosed. Terreno Realty shares gained 2.37 percent to close at $32.86 on Friday.

