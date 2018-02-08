13 Stocks To Watch For February 8, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $47.54 billion before the opening bell. CVS shares fell 0.47 percent to $74.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion after the closing bell. Expedia fell 0.49 percent to $128.70 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $686.06 million. Twitter shares fell 0.19 percent to $26.86 in after-hours trading.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and reaffirmed guidance. Tesla shares slipped 0.43 percent to $343.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion before the opening bell. Viacom shares fell 2.37 percent to $30.51 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $8.24 billion. Philip Morris shares fell 0.10 percent to $98.78 in after-hours trading.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) reported better-than-expected revenue for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY18 earnings guidance. iRobot shares dropped 20.49 percent to $70.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) to have earned $0.96 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion in the latest quarter. Kellogg will release earnings before the markets open. Kellogg shares slipped 0.09 percent to $64.15 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion. NVIDIA shares fell 0.17 percent to $228.40 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $11.93 billion after the closing bell. AIG shares gained 0.61 percent to $60.84 in after-hours trading.
- Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Prudential shares rose 0.01 percent to $111.18 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion. News Corp shares declined 0.77 percent to $16.17 in after-hours trading.
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) shares dropped over 10 percent in after-hours trading despite reporting a fourth quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $218.2 million, beating estimates by $3.2 million. The company sees first quarter sales of $218 million-$221 million. Yelp shares tumbled 10.77 percent to $40.10 in after-hours trading.
