ICYMI: Facebook, AMD, Weed Index
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2018 9:12am   Comments
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.

AMD’s Earnings

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) continued the semiconductor sector strength established by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), as they delivered a Q4 earnings beat. See how the chipmaker’s earnings affect its peers in Jayson Derrick’s “What AMD’s Q4 Means For The Semi Space.”

Related Link: The First US-Listed Marijuana ETF Ignites

Cannabis Gets An Index

Still high on the euphoria of the introduction of the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJX), cannabis investors were certainly stoked to learn of the debut of new stock index. The Green Market Report Index tracks 30 public companies focused on the cannabis industry. Javier Hasse reports.

Facebook’s Big Beat

Get the details on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)’s Q4 top and bottom line beat in Brett Hershman’s “Facebook Reports Big Q4 Beat.”

Posted-In: Earnings News Sector ETFs Previews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Tech Trading Ideas

