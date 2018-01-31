Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2018 4:22am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.9 per share on revenue of $24.62 billion.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.
  • Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $7.19 billion.
  • D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.
  • Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $5.70 billion.
  • Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $22.25 billion.
  • Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $7.28 billion.
  • Xerox Corp (NYSE: XRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $604.45 million.
  • Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.
  • Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.
  • Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
  • Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.
  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
  • Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $629.69 million.
  • SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE: SXC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.96 billion.
  • Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $991.00 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $28.39 billion.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.
  • AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $41.17 billion.
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $12.55 billion.
  • Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion.
  • QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $5.93 billion.
  • eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.
  • Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $6.94 billion.
  • Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
  • Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE: THG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
  • AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion.
  • American Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AFG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
  • Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $594.43 million.
  • Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
  • Murphy USA Inc (NYSE: MUSA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.
  • Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $777.74 million.
  • Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $384.30 million.

