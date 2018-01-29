Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks To Watch For January 29, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2018 4:17am   Comments
Share:
6 Stocks To Watch For January 29, 2018
Related RGA
Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2017
Notable earnings after Monday's close (Seeking Alpha)
Related STX
Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2018
30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Notable earnings before Monday's open (Seeking Alpha)

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) to report quarterly earnings at $4.05 per share on revenue of $14.73 billion before the opening bell. Lockheed Martin shares gained 3.04 percent to close at $344.90 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $701.94 million after the closing bell. Crane shares rose 0.26 percent to close at $94.09 on Friday.
  • After the markets close, Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion. Sanmina shares surged 3.33 percent to close at $27.90 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Wall Street expects Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) to post quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion after the closing bell. Principal Financial shares rose 1.05 percent to close at $75.04 on Friday.

Before the markets open, Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion. Seagate shares climbed 3.33 percent to close at $54.94 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE: RGA) to have earned $2.84 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion in the latest quarter. Reinsurance Group will release earnings after the markets close. Reinsurance Group of America shares declined 0.42 percent to close at $161.34 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CR + LMT)

Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 16, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Auto Show Highlights, Bitcoin Tumbles, Northrop Vs. Lockheed
Defense Stock Roundup: Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Dynamics And More
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From December 5: Regal Entertainment-Cineworld, Disney-Fox, Bill Barrett-Fifth Creek Energy
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Lockheed Martin, Twilio, And Visa
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on RGA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.