Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2018 4:18am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.
  • Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share on revenue of $5.26 billion.
  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $7.50 billion.
  • Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
  • Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $10.75 billion.
  • NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.
  • Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
  • World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ: WRLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $135.48 million.
  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $656.46 million.
  • PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $739.63 million.
  • Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $450.20 million.
  • Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $70.50 million.
  • Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $95.92 million.
  • Moog Inc (NYSE: MOG.A) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $619.24 million.

