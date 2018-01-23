Earnings Scheduled For January 23, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $17.36 billion.
- Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $20.08 billion.
- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $33.27 billion.
- Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $6.35 billion.
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $893.43 million.
- New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (ADR) (NYSE: EDU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $454.66 million.
- Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $338.55 million.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- Popular Inc (NASDAQ: BPOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $380.46 million.
- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $671.14 million.
- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $203.82 million.
- BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $280.20 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.
- United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $9.25 billion.
- HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $589.30 million.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $349.55 million.
- Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $7.11 billion.
- Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $847.99 million.
- Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $355.00 million.
- Canadian National Railway (USA) (NYSE: CNI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
- F.N.B. Corp (NYSE: FNB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $296.68 million.
- Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $294.56 million.
- Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $114.72 million.
