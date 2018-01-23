10 Stocks To Watch For January 23, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $20.08 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 1.26 percent to $150.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion after the closing bell. Texas Instruments shares gained 0.68 percent to $120.25 in after-hours trading.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) posted better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. The company also issued strong first quarter earnings and sales guidance. Netflix shares surged 8.31 percent to $246.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark shares slipped 0.14 percent to $116.75 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to have earned $1.14 per share on revenue of $17.36 billion in the latest quarter. Procter & Gamble will release earnings before the markets open. Procter & Gamble shares rose 0.56 percent to $92.40 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. Brown & Brown shares gained 1.44 percent to $53.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $9.25 billion. United Continental shares rose 0.17 percent to $77.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $33.27 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares climbed 2.13 percent to $54.60 in after-hours trading.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) announced a $85 million common stock offering. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 5.49 percent to $38.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $6.35 billion. Travelers shares rose 0.47 percent to $140.00 in after-hours trading.
