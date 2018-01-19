7 Stocks To Watch For January 19, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $8.15 billion before the opening bell. Schlumberger shares rose 0.10 percent to $76.45 in after-hours trading.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and also issued strong first-quarter sales guidance. Mellanox shares surged 7.45 percent to $69.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) to have earned $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion in the latest quarter. Regions Financial will release earnings before the markets open. Regions Financial shares gained 0.55 percent to $18.25 in after-hours trading.
- International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued FY18 EPS guidance below estimates. IBM shares dropped 3.44 percent to $163.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion. SunTrust shares rose 0.82 percent to $68.50 in after-hours trading.
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The company also disclosed that it was suspending its share buyback plan for the first half of 2018 due to upfront charge related to tax reform. American Express shares fell 2.70 percent to $97.16 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion before the opening bell. Synchrony Financial shares gained 0.54 percent to $37.50 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.