Earnings Scheduled For January 19, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2018 4:28am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
  • Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $8.15 billion.
  • Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $653.85 million.
  • SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
  • Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
  • First Horizon National Corp (NYSE: FHN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $359.45 million.
  • Wipro Limited (ADR) (NYSE: WIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

