Earnings Scheduled For January 19, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $8.15 billion.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $653.85 million.
- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
- Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- First Horizon National Corp (NYSE: FHN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $359.45 million.
- Wipro Limited (ADR) (NYSE: WIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.