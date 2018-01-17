Earnings Scheduled For January 17, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $21.78 billion.
- Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.17 per share on revenue of $7.79 billion.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- ASML Holding NV (ADR) (NASDAQ: ASML) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.
- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $685.06 million.
- Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.
- Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ: HBHC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $283.38 million.
- Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: BPFH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $57.94 million.
- SLM Corp (NASDAQ: SLM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $297.56 million.
- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $73.92 million.
- NVE Corp (NASDAQ: NVEC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $7.20 million.
- PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $300.83 million.
