Earnings Scheduled For January 12, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2018 4:32am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $25.30 billion.
  • PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.
  • Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $22.19 billion.
  • BlackRock, Inc (NYSE: BLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.97 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.
  • Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VISI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $300.00 million.
  • Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc (NASDAQ: RMCF) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Sonic Foundry Inc (NASDAQ: SOFO) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

