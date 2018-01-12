Earnings Scheduled For January 12, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $25.30 billion.
- PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.
- Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $22.19 billion.
- BlackRock, Inc (NYSE: BLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.97 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VISI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $300.00 million.
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc (NASDAQ: RMCF) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Sonic Foundry Inc (NASDAQ: SOFO) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
