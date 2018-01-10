7 Stocks To Watch For January 10, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion before the opening bell. Lennar shares rose 0.34 percent to $66.90 in after-hours trading.
- AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ: AFSI) disclosed that Stone Point Capital and Karfunkel family jointly proposed to acquire all shares of Am Trust Financial common stock not controlled by the family for $12.25 per share in cash. The family currently owns or controls approximately 43 percent of the outstanding shares. AmTrust Financial shares jumped 18.23 percent to $12.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) to have earned $0.47 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion in the latest quarter. SUPERVALU will release earnings before the markets open. SUPERVALU shares gained 1.88 percent to $20.00 in after-hours trading.
- Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares climbed around 10 percent in after-hours trading after announcing the extension of an existing relationship with Humana. Tivity Health shares surged 9.78 percent to $39.85 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Before the opening bell, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE: MSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $770.82 million. MSC Industrial shares gained 0.31 percent to $98.00 in after-hours trading.
- VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) reported stronger-than-expected sales for its third quarter. The company reported quarterly profit of $8.6 million. VOXX shares jumped 20.72 percent to $6.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion after the closing bell. KB Home shares rose 0.82 percent to $34.48 in after-hours trading.
