7 Stocks To Watch For January 10, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion before the opening bell. Lennar shares rose 0.34 percent to $66.90 in after-hours trading.

AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ: AFSI) disclosed that Stone Point Capital and Karfunkel family jointly proposed to acquire all shares of Am Trust Financial common stock not controlled by the family for $12.25 per share in cash. The family currently owns or controls approximately 43 percent of the outstanding shares. AmTrust Financial shares jumped 18.23 percent to $12.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) to have earned $0.47 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion in the latest quarter. SUPERVALU will release earnings before the markets open. SUPERVALU shares gained 1.88 percent to $20.00 in after-hours trading.

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares climbed around 10 percent in after-hours trading after announcing the extension of an existing relationship with Humana. Tivity Health shares surged 9.78 percent to $39.85 in the after-hours trading session.

