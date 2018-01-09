7 Stocks To Watch For January 9, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $879.31 million before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares fell 0.53 percent to $184.75 in after-hours trading.
- A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ: SHLM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday. The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2018 EPS outlook. A Schulman shares surged 5.66 percent to $41.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $485.21 million before the opening bell. Schnitzer Steel shares gained 0.80 percent to $37.95 in after-hours trading.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) said it sees second-quarter sales coming in $160 million higher than estimates, at $2.9 billion. Earlier in the day, Cowen said that Seagate's minority stake in the cryptocurrency Ripple is estimated to be worth around $2 billion on paper. Seagate shares gained 2.57 percent to $47.18 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts are expecting SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) to have earned $2.68 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion in the latest quarter. SYNNEX will release earnings after the markets close. SYNNEX shares rose 0.83 percent to close at $140.19 on Monday.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) reported fourth-quarter sales $20 million short of estimates, coming in at $243.2 million. Comps dropped 9.4 percent for the quarter. The company sees a fiscal 2017 GAAP EPS of 52-57 cents and estimates sales will land at $1.01 billion. Big 5 Sporting shares dropped 11.46 percent to $6.95 in pre-market trading.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported that the company’s holiday sales were up 3.6 percent year-over-year. The company did announce Monday that it was closing its Harborplace location in Baltimore, Maryland, leaving just two remaining locations in the state. Urban Outfitters shares dropped 6.05 to $31.70 in the after-hours trading session.
