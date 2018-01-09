7 Stocks To Watch For January 9, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $879.31 million before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares fell 0.53 percent to $184.75 in after-hours trading.

A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ: SHLM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday. The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2018 EPS outlook. A Schulman shares surged 5.66 percent to $41.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $485.21 million before the opening bell. Schnitzer Steel shares gained 0.80 percent to $37.95 in after-hours trading.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) said it sees second-quarter sales coming in $160 million higher than estimates, at $2.9 billion. Earlier in the day, Cowen said that Seagate's minority stake in the cryptocurrency Ripple is estimated to be worth around $2 billion on paper. Seagate shares gained 2.57 percent to $47.18 in the after-hours trading session.

