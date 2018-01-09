Earnings Scheduled For January 9, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $485.21 million.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $879.31 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion.
- VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $151.00 million.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $93.00 million.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $6.57 million.
- Exfo Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $62.39 million.
