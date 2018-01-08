Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For January 8, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2018 5:48am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $455.15 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $594.43 million.
  • A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ: SHLM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $639.10 million.
  • Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $15.60 million.

