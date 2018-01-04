Earnings Scheduled For January 4, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $30.42 billion.
- RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.
- Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $815.29 million.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $88.42 million.
- Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE: PKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $29.30 million.
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $765.58 million.
- Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $108.01 million.
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $43.47 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.
