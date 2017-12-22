5 Stocks To Watch For December 22, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY18 outlook. Cintas shares surged 3.65 percent to $165.48 in after-hours trading.
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also issued strong second-quarter guidance. Smart Global shares jumped 11.57 percent to $34.71 in the after-hours trading session.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) disclosed that the company’s Revlimid did not achieve co-primary endpoints in Phase III of a relevance study. Celgene shares dropped 3.60 percent to $104.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday. AAR shares dipped 8.83 percent to $40.07 in the after-hours trading session.
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Nike shares slipped 1.81 percent to $63.60 in the after-hours trading session.
