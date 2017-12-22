5 Stocks To Watch For December 22, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY18 outlook. Cintas shares surged 3.65 percent to $165.48 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: CTAS) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY18 outlook. Cintas shares surged 3.65 percent to $165.48 in after-hours trading. Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also issued strong second-quarter guidance. Smart Global shares jumped 11.57 percent to $34.71 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: SGH) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also issued strong second-quarter guidance. Smart Global shares jumped 11.57 percent to $34.71 in the after-hours trading session. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) disclosed that the company’s Revlimid did not achieve co-primary endpoints in Phase III of a relevance study. Celgene shares dropped 3.60 percent to $104.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.