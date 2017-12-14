Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For December 14, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2017 5:03am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $601.40 million.
  • Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.5 per share on revenue of $910.98 million.
  • ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NYSE: AEY) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $9.57 billion.
  • Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $31.38 billion.
  • Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.
  • NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: NQ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share.
  • iKang Healthcare Group Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: KANG) is projected to post earnings for its second quarter.
  • Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSE: UWN) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

