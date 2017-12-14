Earnings Scheduled For December 14, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $601.40 million.
- Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.5 per share on revenue of $910.98 million.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NYSE: AEY) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $9.57 billion.
- Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $31.38 billion.
- Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.
- NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: NQ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share.
- iKang Healthcare Group Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: KANG) is projected to post earnings for its second quarter.
- Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSE: UWN) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.
