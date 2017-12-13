7 Stocks To Watch For December 13, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $466.69 million after the closing bell. Pier 1 shares rose 1.83 percent to $5.56 in after-hours trading.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) reported a common stock offering. The size of the offering was not disclosed. The company said that proceeds from the offering and warrants will be used to increase the company's ownership stake in MoviePass. Helios and Matheson Analytics shares dipped 17.16 percent to $8.35 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) to have earned $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion in the latest quarter. ABM will release earnings after the markets close. ABM shares gained 0.11 percent to close at $43.83 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: ABM) to have earned $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion in the latest quarter. ABM will release earnings after the markets close. ABM shares gained 0.11 percent to close at $43.83 on Tuesday. VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE: PAY) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company issued weak first quarter and FY18 guidance. The company also announced a $100 million buyback plan. VeriFone shares dropped 7.42 percent to $17.10 in the after-hours trading session.

