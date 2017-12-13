Earnings Scheduled For December 13, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $78.49 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $466.69 million.
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $545.15 million.
- INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ: INTL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $180.97 million.
- Tintri Inc (NASDAQ: TNTR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $36.64 million.
- Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASPU) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $4.88 million.
- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) is projected to post earnings for its second quarter.
- Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
