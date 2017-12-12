7 Stocks To Watch For December 12, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Casey's shares dropped 3.62 percent to $116.86 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: CASY) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Casey's shares dropped 3.62 percent to $116.86 in the after-hours trading session. KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Monday. KMG Chemicals shares climbed 6.90 percent to $59.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: KMG) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Monday. KMG Chemicals shares climbed 6.90 percent to $59.00 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects VeriFone Systems, Inc. (NYSE: PAY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $472.46 million after the closing bell. VeriFone shares gained 0.78 percent to close at $18.19 on Monday.

(NYSE: PAY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $472.46 million after the closing bell. VeriFone shares gained 0.78 percent to close at $18.19 on Monday. bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) reported a $600 million offering of common shares. Bluebird bio shares fell 1.54 percent to $198.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.