7 Stocks To Watch For December 12, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Casey's shares dropped 3.62 percent to $116.86 in the after-hours trading session.
- KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Monday. KMG Chemicals shares climbed 6.90 percent to $59.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects VeriFone Systems, Inc. (NYSE: PAY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $472.46 million after the closing bell. VeriFone shares gained 0.78 percent to close at $18.19 on Monday.
- bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) reported a $600 million offering of common shares. Bluebird bio shares fell 1.54 percent to $198.70 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PPHM) reported a Q2 loss of $12.6 million on revenue of $12.8 million. Peregrine Pharmaceuticals shares tumbled 17.76 percent to $4.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) reported a $275 million common stock offering. Blueprint Medicines shares declined 2.63 percent to $86.00 in after-hours trading.
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) reported a $18 billion buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend from $1.42 per share to $1.71 per share. Boeing shares gained 1.39 percent to $287.10 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.