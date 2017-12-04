7 Stocks To Watch For December 4, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) disclosed that the FDA has approved its Repatha to prevent heart attack and stroke. Amgen shares gained 0.17 percent to $177.51 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion after the closing bell. Ascena Retail shares rose 1.21 percent to $2.50 in after-hours trading.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) agreed to acquire Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) for $69 billion. Aetna shares gained 0.17 percent to $181.61 in after-hours trading, while CVS Health shares dropped 2 percent to close at $75.12 on Thursday.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) announced plans to merge its refining and marketing divisions to ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants Company. The company named Bryan Milton President of the entity. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.05 percent to $83.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) to report a quarterly loss at $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.52 million before the opening bell. GW Pharmaceuticals shares gained 0.11 percent to $123.08 in after-hours trading.

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) named Alan Johnson as its President and Chief Executive Officer. The company's board will continue the review of strategic alternatives. Potbelly shares dropped 1.95 percent to close at $12.60 on Friday.

