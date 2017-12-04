Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2017 4:30am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.52 million.
  • China Online Education Group – ADR (NYSE: COE) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
  • Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $45.06 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

