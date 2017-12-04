Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.52 million.
- China Online Education Group – ADR (NYSE: COE) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
- Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $45.06 million.
