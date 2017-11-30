Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For November 30, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2017 4:02am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For November 30, 2017

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $27.40 billion.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $488.10 million.
  • Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
  • Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $812.20 million.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $7.01 billion.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (USA) (NYSE: CM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.
  • Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $307.30 million.
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $104.75 million.
  • Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $199.54 million.
  • Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.46 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.
  • Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $97.12 million.
  • Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
  • VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
  • Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $245.71 million.
  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $241.58 million.
  • Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $89.01 million.
  • Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $266.31 million.
  • American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $27.30 million.
  • Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $83.50 million.
  • Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $43.84 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMSWA + AMBA)

The Week Ahead For Nov. 27: All The Earnings, Conferences, And FDA Actions To Watch
Strategist Breaks Down A Stagnant Tech M&A Scene
Robotics, AI Fund Thinks It's Found The 'New FAANG'
Fast Money Traders Share Their Thoughts On Miners, Ambarella, Viacom, Transport And HP
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on KR

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.