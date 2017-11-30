Earnings Scheduled For November 30, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $27.40 billion.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $488.10 million.
- Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $812.20 million.
- Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $7.01 billion.
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (USA) (NYSE: CM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $307.30 million.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $104.75 million.
- Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $199.54 million.
- Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.46 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.
- Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $97.12 million.
- Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
- Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $245.71 million.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $241.58 million.
- Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $89.01 million.
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $266.31 million.
- American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $27.30 million.
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $83.50 million.
- Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $43.84 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
