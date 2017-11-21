14 Stocks To Watch For November 21, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $16.54 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 1.29 percent to $82.51 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $16.54 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 1.29 percent to $82.51 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares gained 1.52 percent to $76.99 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares gained 1.52 percent to $76.99 in after-hours trading. Before the markets open, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion. Campbell Soup shares rose 0.04 percent to $49.95 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion. Campbell Soup shares rose 0.04 percent to $49.95 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and appointed Kathy Bonanno as new CFO. Palo Alto shares climbed 6.96 percent to $152.45 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: PANW) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and appointed Kathy Bonanno as new CFO. Palo Alto shares climbed 6.96 percent to $152.45 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to have earned $0.9 per share on revenue of $5.27 billion in the latest quarter. Dollar Tree will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar Tree shares gained 2.97 percent to $99.99 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: DLTR) to have earned $0.9 per share on revenue of $5.27 billion in the latest quarter. Dollar Tree will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar Tree shares gained 2.97 percent to $99.99 in after-hours trading. After the closing bell, Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $568.61 million. Guess? shares gained 0.62 percent to $17.89 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: GES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $568.61 million. Guess? shares gained 0.62 percent to $17.89 in after-hours trading. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) posted upbeat results for its third quarter on Monday. Urban Outfitters shares slipped 3.86 percent to $27.18 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: URBN) posted upbeat results for its third quarter on Monday. Urban Outfitters shares slipped 3.86 percent to $27.18 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares rose 0.03 percent to $33.41 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

After the markets close, GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion. GameStop shares rose 0.12 percent to $16.46 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: GME) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion. GameStop shares rose 0.12 percent to $16.46 in after-hours trading. Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter earnings, but issued a weak profit forecast. Agilent shares dropped 4.53 percent to $66.79 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: A) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter earnings, but issued a weak profit forecast. Agilent shares dropped 4.53 percent to $66.79 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $13.35 billion after the closing bell. HP shares gained 0.54 percent to $22.24 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: HPQ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $13.35 billion after the closing bell. HP shares gained 0.54 percent to $22.24 in after-hours trading. Before the opening bell, Medtronic plc. (NYSE: MDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $6.87 billion. Medtronic shares gained 0.53 percent to $79.32 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: MDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $6.87 billion. Medtronic shares gained 0.53 percent to $79.32 in after-hours trading. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter. Intuit shares declined 1.75 percent to $155.02 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: INTU) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter. Intuit shares declined 1.75 percent to $155.02 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion after the closing bell. salesforce.com shares rose 0.59 percent to $108.00 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.