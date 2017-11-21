Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For November 21, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 21, 2017 4:09am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $5.27 billion.
  • Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
  • Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
  • Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $16.54 billion.
  • Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
  • Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
  • Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
  • Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
  • DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $711.26 million.
  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $718.51 million.
  • Medtronic plc. (NYSE: MDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $6.87 billion.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $538.20 million.
  • Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $172.55 million.
  • Movado Group, Inc (NYSE: MOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $176.40 million.
  • Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE: EV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $407.42 million.
  • New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE: NJR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $477.93 million.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $142.69 million.
  • Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE: SDLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $236.00 million.
  • Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $178.10 million.
  • Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $40.84 million.
  • EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $154.79 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
  • HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $13.35 billion.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
  • Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $568.61 million.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $7.72 billion.
  • Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $379.95 million.
  • Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $785.67 million.
  • DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) is expected to post earnings for its third quarter.
  • QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $73.67 million.

