Earnings Scheduled For November 21, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $5.27 billion.
- Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $16.54 billion.
- Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $711.26 million.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $718.51 million.
- Medtronic plc. (NYSE: MDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $6.87 billion.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $538.20 million.
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $172.55 million.
- Movado Group, Inc (NYSE: MOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $176.40 million.
- Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE: EV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $407.42 million.
- New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE: NJR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $477.93 million.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $142.69 million.
- Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE: SDLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $236.00 million.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $178.10 million.
- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $40.84 million.
- EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $154.79 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $13.35 billion.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $568.61 million.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $7.72 billion.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $379.95 million.
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $785.67 million.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) is expected to post earnings for its third quarter.
- QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $73.67 million.
