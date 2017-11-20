Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For November 20, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2017 4:13am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: BITA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $335.93 million.
  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $66.32 million.
  • Northern Technologies International Corp (NASDAQ: NTIC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UTSI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
  • Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $855.22 million.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $489.27 million.
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $859.95 million.
  • Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (NYSE: VIPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
  • Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $435.68 million.
  • Tarena International Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: TEDU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $84.56 million.
  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $73.12 million.
  • Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $46.88 million.
  • ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ZTO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $454.28 million.

