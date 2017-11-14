8 Stocks To Watch For November 14, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $24.46 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares gained 1 percent to $167.00 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion after the closing bell. L Brands shares declined 1.43 percent to close at $48.95 on Monday.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) shares climbed around 28 percent in after-hours trading on a $2.3 billion takeover bid submitted by private-equity firm Roark Capital. The firm's bid for the restaurant chain is worth over $150 per share. Buffalo Wild Wings shares jumped 27.93 percent to $150.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Dicks Sporting shares declined 0.08 percent to $26.30 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) to have earned $1 per share on revenue of $8.87 billion in the latest quarter. TJX will release earnings before the markets open. TJX shares slipped 0.23 percent to $70.60 in after-hours trading.

Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) shares dropped over 7 percent in after-hours trading despite beating top and bottom estimates in the third quarter, its first earnings release as a public company. The company posted Q3 EPS of 8 cents, just beating estimates by a penny. Revenues came in nearly $2 million ahead of estimates at $97.7 million. Switch shares declined 7.29 percent to $18.57 in the after-hours trading session.

After the markets close, Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion. Advance Auto Parts shares gained 0.09 percent to $82.35 in after-hours trading.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) disclosed positive results from a Phase 1 trial of TRC102 and Fludara in Patients with advanced Hematologic Malignancy. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares surged 17.86 percent to $3.30 in the after-hours trading session.

