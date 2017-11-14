Earnings Scheduled For November 14, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $8.87 billion.
- Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $24.46 billion.
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
- International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $208.37 million.
- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $632.69 million.
- Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $160.97 million.
- Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE: CELP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $80.80 million.
- Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE: DQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $74.90 million.
- Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG (NYSE: CIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $24.00 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $639.44 million.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $762.13 million.
- Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $63.84 million.
- American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $194.60 million.
- A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AMRK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- Synacor Inc (NASDAQ: SYNC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $37.04 million.
- YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $422.86 million.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: WPRT) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $52.26 million.
- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $210.02 million.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $170.14 million.
- Yirendai Ltd – ADR (NYSE: YRD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $197.57 million.
- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE: WYY) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $19.14 million.
- Rex Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: REXX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $1.19 per share on revenue of $46.13 million.
