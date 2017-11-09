13 Stocks To Watch For November 9, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion before the opening bell. DISH shares gained 0.01 percent to $48.74 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $13.34 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares declined 0.40 percent to close at $101.18 on Wednesday.

Before the markets open, Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion. Kohl's shares rose 0.25 percent to close at $40.79 on Wednesday.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday. Monster Beverage shares tumbled 5.22 percent to $54.97 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) to have earned $0.19 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion in the latest quarter. Macy's will release earnings before the markets open. Macy's shares rose 0.23 percent to close at $17.57 on Wednesday.

After the markets close, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion. Hertz Global shares rose 0.24 percent to close at $20.99 on Wednesday.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter in its first quarterly report as a public company. The company also announced fourth quarter guidance sales guidance of $175 million-$190 million, above consensus estimates of $177 million. Roku shares jumped 28.18 percent to $24.15 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Before the opening bell, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $8.09 billion. Johnson Controls shares rose 0.02 percent to close at $41.00 on Wednesday.

Wall Street expects Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion after the closing bell. Nordstrom shares slipped 0.03 percent to close at $38.30 on Wednesday.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The payment processing company raised FY17 earnings guidance from $0.21-$0.23 to $0.24-$0.25. Square shares fell 0.14 percent to close at $36.71 on Wednesday.

After the closing bell, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion. NVIDIA shares slipped 0.24 percent to $208.65 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion before the opening bell. D. R. Horton shares gained 1.05 percent to close at $45.41 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: DHI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion before the opening bell. D. R. Horton shares gained 1.05 percent to close at $45.41 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) reported upbeat results for its third quarter. e.l.f. Beauty shares dropped 6.89 percent to close at $19.20 on Wednesday.

