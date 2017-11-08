Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For November 8, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2017 4:24am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion before the opening bell. MGM shares slipped 0.10 percent to $31.43 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $6.93 billion after the closing bell. Twenty-First Century Fox shares gained 1.09 percent to close at $27.75 on Tuesday.
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) reported weaker-than-expected sales for third quarter. Daily active users were up 17 percent year-over-year. Snap shares dipped 17.13 percent to $12.53 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation shares climbed 2.03 percent to close at $200.83 on Tuesday.
  • Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) reported a third-quarter GAAP loss of $0.11 per share, versus $0.36 per share in the same quarter of last year. Fossil shares tumbled 10.36 percent to $6.14 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts are expecting Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) to have earned $2.78 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion in the latest quarter. Huntington Ingalls will release earnings before the markets open. Huntington Ingalls shares rose 0.39 percent to $234.27 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $4.06 billion. Centurylink shares gained 0.49 percent to $16.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) posted a Q2 net loss of $2.7 million, versus a year-earlier profit of $36.4 million. However, the company issued a strong revenue forecast for the current quarter and lifted its full-year adjusted revenue outlook. Take Two shares surged 7.86 percent to $114.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) to report quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $13.29 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares rose 0.62 percent to $257.89 in after-hours trading.
  • Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its full year forecast. Container Store shares climbed 21.41 percent to $4.65 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

