Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For November 3, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2017 4:41am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For November 3, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion before the opening bell. Moody's shares slipped 0.01 percent to $143.51 in after-hours trading.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The tech giant posted quarterly EPS of $2.07, beating estimates by 20 cents. Sales came in at $52.6 billion, topping estimates by $1.81 billion. Apple issued first-quarter sales guidance of $84-$87 billion. Apple shares gained 3.13 percent to $173.38 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) to have earned $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion in the latest quarter. Ameren will release earnings before the markets open. Ameren shares dropped 0.01 percent to $62.31 in after-hours trading.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Starbucks also announced it entered into a definitive agreement with Unilever to sell its Tazo tea brand for $384 million, leading the company to a single tea brand strategy with its premium Teavana brand. Starbucks shares declined 3.13 percent to $53.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion. American Axle shares gained 2.94 percent to $18.55 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter and issued a weak forecast for the current quarter. Pandora shares dipped 12.42 percent to $6.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $7.59 billion before the opening bell. Duke Energy shares declined 0.01 percent to $88.55 in after-hours trading.
  • American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) posted a wider-than-expected loss for its third quarter on Thursday. AIG shares declined 3.34 percent to $62.81 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $981.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares slipped 0.01 percent to $61.15 in after-hours trading.
  • Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. Herbalife shares tumbled 5.99 percent to $66.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AEE)

Earnings Scheduled For November 3, 2017
16 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Apple Smashes Q4 Earnings Estimates, iPad Units See Strongest Growth
'Fast Money' Traders Reveal Winners And Losers From The Tax Reform Bill
The Nuance Communications Turnaround Story Is Growing More Convincing, Says Morgan Stanley
Apple Earnings Preview: Quarterly Results Today, iPhone X Tomorrow
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on MCO

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.