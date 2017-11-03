10 Stocks To Watch For November 3, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion before the opening bell. Moody's shares slipped 0.01 percent to $143.51 in after-hours trading.

