Earnings Scheduled For November 3, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
- Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $981.02 million.
- American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
- Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $7.59 billion.
- Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ: IEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $4.63 billion.
- Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE: MSG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $234.80 million.
- Univar Inc (NYSE: UNVR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
- ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ: ARCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $750.51 million.
- Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $951.10 million.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $709.23 million.
- CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.
- Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $294.14 million.
- Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $799.51 million.
- US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ: USCR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $371.13 million.
- Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
- Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
- Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $524.85 million.
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE: HY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $664.20 million.
- Sothebys (NYSE: BID) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $110.88 million.
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $731.93 million.
