Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2017 5:08am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
  • AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $40.10 billion.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $7.92 billion.
  • Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.
  • Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
  • CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $10.22 billion.
  • Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $4.78 billion.
  • Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
  • Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $8.52 billion.
  • Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $10.94 billion.
  • AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $5.60 billion.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.
  • Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
  • AES Corp (NYSE: AES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion.
  • Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
  • Enbridge Inc (USA) (NYSE: ENB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $8.62 billion.
  • Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $6.49 billion.
  • Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
  • Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
  • Orbital ATK Inc (NYSE: OA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
  • Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $992.10 million.
  • NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion.
  • Dow Chemical Co (NYSE: DOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0 per share on revenue of $13.34 billion.
  • Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.
  • Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.
  • Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.
  • Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $6.57 billion.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.
  • Gartner Inc (NYSE: IT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $849.02 million.
  • Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
  • Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.
  • Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (ADR) (NYSE: FMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion.
  • Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $756.52 million.
  • BCE Inc. (USA) (NYSE: BCE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $4.59 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $50.92 billion.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $5.81 billion.
  • American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $11.78 billion.
  • CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion.
  • Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
  • The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
  • Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
  • Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion.
  • Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $380.76 million.
  • Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
  • Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
  • Fluor Corporation (NEW) (NYSE: FLR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.71 billion.
  • Consolidated Edison, Inc (NYSE: ED) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $3.48 billion.
  • Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
  • Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.32 per share on revenue of $684.03 million.
  • EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
  • MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
  • BT Group plc (ADR) (NYSE: BT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $10.75 billion.
  • Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.

