Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $40.10 billion.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $7.92 billion.
- Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.
- Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $10.22 billion.
- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $4.78 billion.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $8.52 billion.
- Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $10.94 billion.
- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $5.60 billion.
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- AES Corp (NYSE: AES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion.
- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Enbridge Inc (USA) (NYSE: ENB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $8.62 billion.
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $6.49 billion.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
- Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- Orbital ATK Inc (NYSE: OA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $992.10 million.
- NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion.
- Dow Chemical Co (NYSE: DOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0 per share on revenue of $13.34 billion.
- Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.
- Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.
- Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $6.57 billion.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.
- Gartner Inc (NYSE: IT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $849.02 million.
- Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (ADR) (NYSE: FMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion.
- Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $756.52 million.
- BCE Inc. (USA) (NYSE: BCE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $4.59 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $50.92 billion.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $5.81 billion.
- American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $11.78 billion.
- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion.
- Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion.
- Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $380.76 million.
- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
- Fluor Corporation (NEW) (NYSE: FLR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.71 billion.
- Consolidated Edison, Inc (NYSE: ED) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $3.48 billion.
- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.32 per share on revenue of $684.03 million.
- EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- BT Group plc (ADR) (NYSE: BT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $10.75 billion.
- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.
