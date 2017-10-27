Market Overview

12 Stocks To Watch For October 27, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2017 4:36am   Comments
12 Stocks To Watch For October 27, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $65.01 billion before the opening bell. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.40 percent to $83.80 in after-hours trading.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Amazon shares climbed 7.58 percent to $1,046.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) to have earned $1.63 per share on revenue of $27.98 billion in the latest quarter. Phillips 66 will release earnings before the markets open. Phillips 66 shares gained 0.90 percent to $92.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) posted better-than-expected results for its third quarter. Third quarter EPS came ahead of estimates by $1.24. Sales came in at $27.77 billion, beating estimates by $572 million. Shares were up nearly 3 percent. Alphabet shares gained 2.92 percent to $1,001.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $10.52 billion before the opening bell. Merck shares gained 0.44 percent to $62.26 in after-hours trading.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday. EPS came in at $0.84, ahead of estimates by $0.12. Sales were $900 million ahead of estimates at $24.5 billion. Microsoft shares surged 4.55 percent to $82.34 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) posted record EPS of $1.01 in the third quarter, blowing estimates out by $0.21. Sales were at $16.1 billion, topping estimates by $370 million. Intel shares rose 2.18 percent to $42.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $34.62 billion. Chevron shares slipped 0.11 percent to $118.31 in after-hours trading.
  • Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and announced it would be suspending its quarterly dividend. Mattel shares tumbled 19.45 percent to $12.38 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion before the opening bell. Colgate-Palmolive shares rose 0.20 percent to $71.35 in after-hours trading.
  • Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) posted weaker-than-expected results for itd third quarter on Thursday. Third-quarter sales came in at $2.51, missing estimates by $0.11. Sales were $2.96 billion, $14 million shy of estimates. Expedia shares dipped 13.95 percent to $126.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter. Western Digital shares dropped 2.29 percent to $87.33 in the after-hours trading session.

