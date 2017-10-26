Twitter Impresses The Street In Its Q3 Report, Shares Jump 8%
Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) gained more than 8 percent early Thursday morning after the company's third-quarter earnings report impressed investors. Twitter earned 10 cents per share in the third quarter on revenue of $590 million. Wall Street analysts were expecting the social media company to earn seven cents per share on revenue of $568 million.
Here are some of the notable highlights from the earnings report.
- Advertising revenue fell 8 percent year over year to $503 million while total revenue fell 4 percent from a year ago but rose 3 percent sequentially.
- Data licensing and other revenue rose 22 percent to $87 million.
- By segment, U.S. revenue fell 11 percent to $332 million, international revenue rose 6 percent to $258 million.
- Total ad engagements rose 99 percent while cost per engagement fell 54 percent.
- Daily active usage rose 14 percent while monthly active usage grew 4 percent.
- Total MAU rose from 326 million last quarter to 330 million.
- By segment, U.S. MAU rose from 68 million last quarter to 69 million and international MAU rose from 258 million to 261 million over the same period.
- Twitter said it has been incorrectly counting users of a third-party ad service as in the past as active users although the total amounted to no more than one to two million users per quarter.
- GAAP net loss of $21 million in the quarter marks a 79-percent decrease from a year ago.
- Adjusted third-quarter EBITDA of $207 million marks an increase of 14 percent from a year ago.
- Twitter guided its fourth-quarter EBITDA to be in a range of $220 million to $240 million.
At time of publication, shares of Twitter were up 10.56 percent at $18.95 in Thursday's pre-market session.
