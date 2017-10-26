Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) gained more than 8 percent early Thursday morning after the company's third-quarter earnings report impressed investors. Twitter earned 10 cents per share in the third quarter on revenue of $590 million. Wall Street analysts were expecting the social media company to earn seven cents per share on revenue of $568 million.

Here are some of the notable highlights from the earnings report.

Advertising revenue fell 8 percent year over year to $503 million while total revenue fell 4 percent from a year ago but rose 3 percent sequentially.

Data licensing and other revenue rose 22 percent to $87 million.

By segment, U.S. revenue fell 11 percent to $332 million, international revenue rose 6 percent to $258 million.

Total ad engagements rose 99 percent while cost per engagement fell 54 percent.

Daily active usage rose 14 percent while monthly active usage grew 4 percent.

Total MAU rose from 326 million last quarter to 330 million.

By segment, U.S. MAU rose from 68 million last quarter to 69 million and international MAU rose from 258 million to 261 million over the same period.

Twitter said it has been incorrectly counting users of a third-party ad service as in the past as active users although the total amounted to no more than one to two million users per quarter.

GAAP net loss of $21 million in the quarter marks a 79-percent decrease from a year ago.

Adjusted third-quarter EBITDA of $207 million marks an increase of 14 percent from a year ago.

Twitter guided its fourth-quarter EBITDA to be in a range of $220 million to $240 million.

At time of publication, shares of Twitter were up 10.56 percent at $18.95 in Thursday's pre-market session.

