Earnings Scheduled For October 16, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CSTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $13.88 million.
- McClatchy Co (NYSE: MNI) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $224.00 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
- Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $127.04 million.
- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $476.72 million.
- First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $25.36 million.
- Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $102.90 million.
- KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $96.00 million.
- Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0 per share on revenue of $121.96 million.
- Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort(ADR) (NASDAQ: OMAB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $85.90 million.
- Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (NYSE: RT) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.
- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $63.59 million.
