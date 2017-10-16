Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 16, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2017 4:04am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CSTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $13.88 million.
  • McClatchy Co (NYSE: MNI) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $224.00 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
  • Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
  • Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $127.04 million.
  • Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $476.72 million.
  • First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $25.36 million.
  • Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $102.90 million.
  • KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $96.00 million.
  • Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0 per share on revenue of $121.96 million.
  • Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort(ADR) (NASDAQ: OMAB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $85.90 million.
  • Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (NYSE: RT) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.
  • ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $63.59 million.

Earnings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

