Earnings Scheduled For October 13, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $22.07 billion.
- Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $22.41 billion.
- J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
- PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $723.85 million.
- First Horizon National Corp (NYSE: FHN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $341.33 million.
- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: DFRG) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $73.90 million.
