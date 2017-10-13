Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 13, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2017 4:32am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For October 13, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $22.07 billion.
  • Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $22.41 billion.
  • J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
  • PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $723.85 million.
  • First Horizon National Corp (NYSE: FHN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $341.33 million.
  • Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: DFRG) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $73.90 million.

