Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For October 11, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2017 4:52am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For October 11, 2017
Related DAL
Earnings Scheduled For October 11, 2017
The Week Ahead: New IPOs, Bank Earnings, And Some Notable FDA Actions
Stocks Turn Mixed, FANG Stocks Pressured; Wal-Mart Breaks Out, In Buy Zone (Investor's Business Daily)
Related MU
12 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 10
Fact: 'Fake News' Giants Facebook, Google, NYT Are Near Buy Points (Investor's Business Daily)

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion before the opening bell. Fastenal shares rose 1.65 percent to $45.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE: CUDA) reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. However, the company issued light guidance for the third quarter. Barracuda shares dropped 6.76 percent to $24.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) to have earned $5.49 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion in the latest quarter. BlackRock will release earnings before the markets open. BlackRock shares rose 0.32 percent to $467.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported the launch of $1 billion common stock offering. Micron shares declined 4.50 percent to $40.09 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $11.03 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares gained 1.88 percent to close at $52.70 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLK + CUDA)

Earnings Scheduled For October 11, 2017
12 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
5 Stocks To Watch For October 10, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For October 10, 2017
The Week Ahead: New IPOs, Bank Earnings, And Some Notable FDA Actions
AI-Powered Roboadvisor Trade Ideas Says Benzinga Fintech Summit 'Exceeded Expectations'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on DAL
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.