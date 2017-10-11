5 Stocks To Watch For October 11, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion before the opening bell. Fastenal shares rose 1.65 percent to $45.60 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CUDA) reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. However, the company issued light guidance for the third quarter. Barracuda shares dropped 6.76 percent to $24.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) to have earned $5.49 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion in the latest quarter. BlackRock will release earnings before the markets open. BlackRock shares rose 0.32 percent to $467.00 in after-hours trading.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported the launch of $1 billion common stock offering. Micron shares declined 4.50 percent to $40.09 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: MU) reported the launch of $1 billion common stock offering. Micron shares declined 4.50 percent to $40.09 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $11.03 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares gained 1.88 percent to close at $52.70 on Tuesday.

