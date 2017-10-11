Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For October 11, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2017 4:33am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For October 11, 2017

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.49 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.
  • Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
  • Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ: OZRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $244.25 million.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $11.03 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HAWK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $216.69 million.
  • Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE: SAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $9.38 million.
  • Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $34.10 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLK + DAL)

The Week Ahead: New IPOs, Bank Earnings, And Some Notable FDA Actions
Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade
Cramer: The Bull Market Is Fueled By These 7 Negative Catalysts That Turned Positive
Most Airlines Are Cleared For Takeoff, But Spirit May Stay Grounded
Airline Stock Roundup: Delta's Q3 View Encouraging, Southwest & American Airlines In Focus
AI-Powered Roboadvisor Trade Ideas Says Benzinga Fintech Summit 'Exceeded Expectations'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on BLK
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.