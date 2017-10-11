Earnings Scheduled For October 11, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.49 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
- Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ: OZRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $244.25 million.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $11.03 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HAWK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $216.69 million.
- Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE: SAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $9.38 million.
- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $34.10 million.
