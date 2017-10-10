Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For October 10, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2017 5:02am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE: CUDA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $93.37 million after the closing bell. Barracuda shares declined 0.69 percent to close at $25.73 on Monday.
  • Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) reported FDA acceptance of supplemental Biologics License Application for Prolia. Amgen shares fell 0.11 percent to $185.25 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) to post a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $163.00 million after the closing bell. VOXX shares gained 0.59 percent to close at $8.50 on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Imperva Inc (NASDAQ: IMPV) reported the resignation of its CFO Terry Schmid. The company named Aaron Kuan Interim as interim CFO, effective November 16, 2017. Imperva shares fell 1.69 percent to $43.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) disclosed that it has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application to the FDA for rucaparib. Clovis Oncology shares gained 1.80 percent to $85.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

