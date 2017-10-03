5 Stocks To Watch For October 3, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $198.42 million before the opening bell. AZZ shares gained 0.80 percent to $50.60 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: AZZ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $198.42 million before the opening bell. AZZ shares gained 0.80 percent to $50.60 in after-hours trading. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s third-quarter Model 3 deliveries fell far short of expectations with just 220 against previous guidance of 1,500 and Baird Equity’s worst-case estimates of 300. Production figures also missed forecasts, as the automaker completed just 260 Model 3s due to “production bottlenecks” driven by longer-than-expected activation of manufacturing subsystems. Tesla shares slipped 1.62 percent to $336.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: TSLA)’s third-quarter Model 3 deliveries fell far short of expectations with just 220 against previous guidance of 1,500 and Baird Equity’s worst-case estimates of 300. Production figures also missed forecasts, as the automaker completed just 260 Model 3s due to “production bottlenecks” driven by longer-than-expected activation of manufacturing subsystems. Tesla shares slipped 1.62 percent to $336.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to have earned $0.6 per share on revenue of $816.30 million in the latest quarter. Paychex will release earnings before the markets open. Paychex shares declined 0.43 percent to $59.55 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Shares of Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) surged over 157 percent Monday after the company reported worldwide license of PSMA-617 from ABX GmbH. Endocyte shares climbed 22.87 percent to $4.46 in after-hours trading.

Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) issued weak forecast for the third quarter. The company expects Q3 sales to rise 7 percent to $84 million. Comparable store sales are projected to increase 1 percent in the quarter. Tile Shop shares tumbled 22.39 percent to $10.24 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.