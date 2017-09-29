5 Stocks To Watch For September 29, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. KB Home shares surged 2.48 percent to $22.77 in the after-hours trading session.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) raised its outlook for fiscal 2017 and announced plans to cut around 450 jobs. Tyson shares climbed 6 percent to $69.38 in after-hours trading.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) jumped over 52 percent Thursday after reporting positive top-line results for its uncontrolled phase 2 study of ZYN002 in children with Fragile X syndrome. The synthetic cannabinoid transdermal gel "successfully met its primary endpoint" on the Anxiety, Depression and Mood Scale (ADAMS) and showed "clinically meaningful improvements" in behavior, according to Zynerba's press release. Zynerba Pharma shares surged 4.66 percent to $9.88 in the after-hours trading session.

Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Farmer Brothers shares rose 0.99 percent to close at $30.60 on Thursday.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) posted adjusted earnings of 0.01 per share in the first quarter, versus a year-ago adjusted loss of $0.03 per share. The company also disclosed that it has received follow-on orders for $2.7 million. Aehr Test shares jumped 16.48 percent to $4.10 in after-hours trading.

