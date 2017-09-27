Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For September 27, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2017 5:44am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $864.80 million.
  • ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: SOL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $180.70 million.
  • Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $265.69 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
  • Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $406.82 million.
  • Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.
  • Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $96.03 million.
  • NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $553.66 million.
  • Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $150.57 million.
  • National American University Holdngs Inc (NASDAQ: NAUH) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.
  • Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

