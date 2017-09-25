Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2017 5:11am   Comments
  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for August is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley is set to speak in Syracuse, New York at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Dallas Fed manufacturing report for September will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak in Grand Rapids, Michigan at 12:40 p.m. ET.
  • Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Grand Forks, North Dakota at 6:30 p.m. ET.

