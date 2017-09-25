Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For September 22, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2017 5:08am   Comments
TrumpCare Showdown; Micron, Nike To Report: Investing Action Plan (Investor's Business Daily)

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $9.25 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $699.54 million.
  • Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
  • SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

