Earnings Scheduled For September 22, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $9.25 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $699.54 million.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.
