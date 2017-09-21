Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For September 21, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2017 4:20am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Herman Miller shares slipped 2.72 percent to $34.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANU) to report quarterly earnings at $7.88 per share on revenue of $205.85 million before the opening bell. Manchester United shares declined 0.58 percent to $17.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) reported the FDA approval for Sodium Bicarbonate injection. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares gained 2.94 percent to $16.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) disclosed a $2.5 billion share-buyback program. Anadarko Petroleum shares climbed 4.69 percent to $46.91 in after-hours trading.
  • ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) announced the FDA pre-market approval for the Impella RP® heart pump. ABIOMED shares surged 2.91 percent to $162.00 in the after-hours trading session.

