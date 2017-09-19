Earnings Scheduled For September 19, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $15.14 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion.
- Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: APOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $349.97 million.
- Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: YGE) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $2.05 per share on revenue of $415.00 million.
- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $94.77 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $15.40 billion.
- Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $412.05 million.
- Analogic Corporation (NASDAQ: ALOG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $115.80 million.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $357.04 million.
