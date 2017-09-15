5 Stocks To Watch For September 15, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued a weak profit forecast for the current quarter. Oracle shares dropped 4.49 percent to $50.42 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: TTOO) reported an offering of common stock. T2 Biosystems shares tumbled 19.41 percent to $4.90 in after-hours trading. Wall Street expects Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE: TNP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $109.98 million before the opening bell. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares gained 5.04 percent to $4.79 in after-hours trading.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) reported Q4 net income of $6.4 million, up from $331,000 in the year-ago quarter. Its revenue climbed 90 percent to $9.0 million. LightPath Technologies shares jumped 17.84 percent to $2.84 in the after-hours trading session.

